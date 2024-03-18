Disney’s Wish to premiere on Disney+ in April

Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Wish will begin streaming on Disney+ worldwide on April 3rd.

Originally released in theatres in November, the animated musical-comedy film follows a 17-year-old girl who teams up with a magic star to rebel against the kingdom’s evil ruler. It’s a throwback to classic Disney films in celebration of the animation studio’s 100th anniversary.

Wish was directed by Chris Buck (Frozen II) and Fawn Veerasunthorn (Raya and the Last Dragon) and features the voices of Ariana DeBose (West Side Story) and Chris Pine (Star Trek).

Wish received mixed reviews and underperformed at the box office with a worldwide gross of $253 million USD (about $342 million CAD) on a budget of roughly $200 million USD (about $270 million CAD). Theatrical Disney and Pixar animated movies have struggled following the pandemic in part due to audiences growing accustomed to Disney+ releases. It remains to be seen how much larger of audience Wish will find on streaming.

Walt Disney Animation Studios’ next film, Moana 2, will hit cinemas this November. It was previously set to be a Disney+ series before being reworked into a theatrical release. Notably, animation was handled by Disney’s nascent Vancouver studio.

Image credit: Disney