Apple reportedly planning to launch two new AirPods models this fall

This fall could be filled with new AirPods.

According to Bloomberg‘s very reliable Mark Gurman, Apple has plans to launch two new versions of its AirPods this fall, likely alongside its iPhone 16 series. The updated AirPods, featuring the internal codenames B768(E) and B768(M), respectively, will feature a new design, improved fit and, of course, USB-C charging cases. Gurman says that ‘E’ represents “entry” while ‘M’ stands for “mid-tier.”

With this in mind, the mid-tier AirPods will reportedly feature active noise-cancellation and a built-in speaker for ‘Find My’ in their case. The entry-level AirPods are likely a 4th-Gen upgrade to the current 3rd-Gen AirPods that released back in 2021.

Apple will reportedly discontinue its 2nd-Gen and 3rd-Gen AirPods after launching its new 4th-Gen AirPods.

There might also be upgrades on the software side for current AirPods, including a new hearing aid mode for the AirPods Pro and a hearing test feature for the AirPods. This update is expected to be part of iOS 18.

Gurman goes on to say that new AirPods Pro are on the way but that they might not arrive until next year. Apple last updated the AirPods Pro (2nd-Gen) with a USB-C charging case. Strangely, there’s no mention of a new version of the AirPods Max in the report, though it’s likely a refresh of the pricey headphones is on the way.

Source: Bloomberg Via: AppleInsider