Apple AirTag 4-Pack bundle now on sale

Ian Hardy
Mar 8, 20247:06 AM EST 2 comments
AirTags

The benefits of Apple’s Bluetooth-tracking AirTag have been well-documented, offering users an affordable way to keep their valuables safe.

Amazon is currently offering a 4-pack of AirTags at a discounted price, now $16 off. In addition, the single AirTag is also available for $5 off. If you’ve been waiting for a sale to buy a few AirTags then this is your time.

Below are the offer:

Apple AirTag 4 Pack for $113.98 (save 12%)
Apple AirTag 1 Pack for $34.98 (save 10%)

MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though we may earn a commission on purchases made via these links, helping fund the journalism provided free on our website.

