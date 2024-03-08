fbpx
Toyota is reportedly working on a Pokémon-shaped motorcycle

Ride in style

Dean Daley
Mar 8, 20243:08 PM EST 0 comments

While I know how to drive a car, I have no clue how to drive a motorcycle, and honestly, I never really wanted to learn — until now. I’m a huge fan of Pokémon, but while I was highly critical of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet due to performance issues, I’d definitely want to ride this Miraidon-shaped Motorcycle.

Dexerto reports on this based on a now-removed press release. However, according to them, a volunteer group at Toyota is working on a real-life version of Miraidon, the Pokémon that helps you travel throughout the lands of Pokémon Violet.

It will likely be a concept motorcycle, though ultimately Toyota’s plans aren’t clear.

Toyota will unveil the Miraidon bike at WakuWakuWorld in Toyota City on November 26th, 2024. According to Dexerto, Toyota has received approval from Nintendo, Game Freak, and the Pokémon Company to create the car, but it’s unclear how much of a presence the companies will have with the launch.

Regardless, I will be looking to get my motorcycling license, drop by this Toyota City conference in November and drive away with this Legendary Pokémon-motorcycle hybrid.

Header image credit: Pokémon 

Source: Dexerto

