Microsoft says hackers stole source code after spying on executive emails

Microsoft says hackers were able to steal some source code after spying on its executives’ emails, though the tech giant isn’t sure what code was accessed.

The company detailed the hack in a blog post. It’s part of an ongoing attack from a Russian state-sponsored group that Microsoft calls Midnight Blizzard, but is also known as Nobelium. Nobelium was also behind the SolarWinds attack and spied on the email accounts of some Microsoft executives earlier this year.

The Windows maker now says that Nobelium used some information extracted from its email systems to “to gain, or attempt to gain, unauthorized access.”

“This has included access to some of the company’s source code repositories and internal systems. To date we have found no evidence that Microsoft-hosted customer-facing systems have been compromised,” Microsoft said.

Microsoft also warned that Nobelum was trying to use secrets it found for other breaches of Microsoft or even its customers. Microsoft says it’s reaching out to impacted customers to assist them in mitigating the attacks.

The company is still actively investigating the latest Nobelium attack and says it’s committed to sharing what it learns.

Header image credit: Shutterstock

Source: Microsoft Via: The Verge