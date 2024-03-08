SpaceX successfully tests its cellular data system on Samsung, Apple, and Google devices

Space X says testing for its cellular service is a “massive success” so far.

The testing is part of its “Direct to Cell” technology, which provides devices with internet data through orbiting Starlink satellites.

The company shared details in a pair of filings to the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) in the U.S. this week.

Space X notes satellites have successfully communicated with unmodified devices from Samsung, Apple, and Google through testing in urban and rural areas. Tests also took place indoors, outdoors, through clear skies and under the cover of trees.

The technology also allowed the company to send and receive messages through traditional SMS, as well as through X and WhatsApp.

“The flexibility of the system will allow consumers to customize text messages and communicate through their platform of choice without being constrained to a few preselected message options–a flexibility that is particularly important to provide context in emergency situations,” the letter states.

The tests used T-Mobile’s spectrum, one of seven telecom providers to partner with SpaceX. In Canada, the company has partnered with Rogers to deliver the service to Canadians.

Earlier this month, SpaceX CEO, Elon Musk took to X to share tests delivered peak download speeds of 17Mbps.

SpaceX just achieved peak download speed of 17Mb/s from satellite direct to unmodified Samsung Android phone pic.twitter.com/JqPHmkriv0 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 2, 2024

While the network is focusing on messaging, it will grow to support voice services, web browsing, and Internet of Things (“IoT”) as well, the letter states.

“From a technical perspective, the system has performed nominally, aligning with expected link budgets and allowing SpaceX to offer robust connectivity to handsets.”

SpaceX conducted testing over a two-month period in Redmond, Washington, Mountain View, California, and Kansas City, Kansas.

It launched its first Direct to Cell satellites in early January.

Image credit: Shutterstock

Source: FCC