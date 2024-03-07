Where to stream TIFF favourite American Fiction in Canada

Last year, American Fiction was the winner of the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) People’s Choice Award.

As the name suggests, this is the film that garnered the most votes from attendees as their favourite movie from the festival. Generally, winning this award suggests major Academy Awards recognition down the line, and sure enough, American Fiction is up for five Oscars on March 10th, including Best Picture.

Based on Percival Everett’s 2001 novel Erasure, American Fiction was written and directed by Cord Jefferson and stars Jeffrey Wright as an upper-class professor who writes an outlandish satire of stereotypical “Black stories,” only for his life to completely change when it becomes a big success.

If you’re interested in watching American Fiction in Canada, you can do so on Prime Video starting March 8th. The service is included with a $99 Amazon Prime membership, although you’ll need to pay an additional $2.99/month to avoid ads.

Image credit: Amazon