My favourite anime, Jujustu Kaisen, wins Crunchyroll’s Anime of the Year

If you couldn’t already tell, I’m a huge anime fan. So I was pleased to see when my favourite anime, Jujustu Kaisen, won Crunchyroll’s Anime of the Year.

Recently, Crunchyroll announced its Anime Awards winners for 2024. During the awards ceremony, actors, singers, and others like Iman Vellani, Megan Thee Stallion, Phil Lord, and Chris Miller presented various winners. The ceremony also had musical performances by Yoasobi, Shing02, OMA and Spin-Maser A-1.

However, what’s most important is the winners of each award. Standout anime Jujustu Kaisen won Anime of the Year and Best Action Anime, Best Cinematography, Best Character Design, and Director.

Suzume won Best Film, and Demon Slayer won Best Fantasy, Best Animation and Best Animation. Chainsaw Man won Best New Series, and Idol by Yaosobi won Best Anime Song. However, I’m shocked that Monkey D Luffy from One Piece won Best Main Character; Yuji Itadori should have won that one.

You can check out the complete list of winners on Crunchyroll’s website.

Source: Crunchyroll