Leaked iPhone SE (4th-Gen) renders reveal a modern bezel-less design

Apple’s iPhone SE (3rd-Gen) was released back in 2022. Two years later, rumours suggest the tech giant might be almost done with the 4th-gen iPhone SE.

91Mobiles obtained leaked CAD renders of the reported device which give us our first glimpse at what the 4th-Gen iPhone SE might look like.

Unlike previous iPhone SE models, which retained the old iPhone bezels and home button, the 4th-Gen iPhone SE will reportedly offer a more modern iPhone design, complete with a notch, smaller bezels and no home button.

Essentially, it might mirror the base iPhone 13/iPhone 14 look with a 6.1-inch display. This also means that the device will leave behind Touch ID in favour of Face ID. On the rear, however, the upcoming SE won’t mirror the iPhone 13/14. According to the renders, the 4th-Gen iPhone SE will only feature one rear camera, keeping in line with the SE tradition.

The power button and volume rockers will retain their place on the right and left, respectively, and according to a report from MacRumors, the device might also feature an Action Button and a USB-C charging port, though this can’t be confirmed via the renders.

iPhone SE 4 will reportedly launch sometime in 2025, though Apple released the iPhone SE 3rd-Gen only two years after the iPhone SE 2nd-Gen, so it might be possible that we will see a new SE device in 2024 itself.

Source: 91Mobiles