Where to stream every Denis Villeneuve movie in Canada after Dune: Part Two

Dune: Part Two is all the rage right now.

The latest film from Gentilly, Quebec’s Denis Villeneuve has garnered rave reviews and a strong box office start. For the Canadian direct, the completion of the two-parter is the fulfillment of a lifelong dream to see Frank Herbert’s 1965 novel properly realized on the big screen.

But of course, the veteran filmmaker has a storied career that extends well beyond the deserts of Arrakis. In fact, his first four films were humble Quebec productions, long before he was getting massive budgets for sci-fi epics.

With that in mind, you may want to check out Villeneuve’s other movies, especially after the masterpiece that is Dune: Part Two. (Like most Warner Bros. films, Dune: Part Two is expected to come to Crave after its theatrical run, but that will likely be many months from now.)

Thankfully, we’ve got you covered for the time being. Read on for a full breakdown of where you can stream every Denis Villeneuve in Canada.

August 32nd on Earth (1998)

Villeneuve’s directorial debut follows a young model (Montreal’s Pascale Bussières) who survives a car crash and compels her best friend (Montreal’s Alexis Martin) to impregnate her.

Unfortunately, this one’s rather hard to watch online; your only option is to rent the film for $4.99 on Apple TV. (While it’s also listed on Google Play, there’s no option to rent or purchase.)

Maelström (2000)

An absurdist departure from his first film, Villeneuve’s sophomore effort is about a depressed young woman (Montreal’s Marie-Josée Croze) who becomes romantically involved with the son (Quebec City’s Jean-Nicolas Verreault) of a man she killed in a hit-and-run.

Maelström is only a little more accessible than August 32nd: you can either rent it for $4.99 on Apple TV or stream free with ads on Cineverse.

Polytechnique (2009)

Nearly a decade later, Villeneuve returned with this film based on the 1989 École Polytechnique massacre in Montreal.

Polytechnique can be rented for $2.99 on iTunes and Google Play or purchased on those platforms for $7.99 and $9.99, respectively. It’s also available on Cineverse (free with ads) and Topic ($5.99/month).

Incendies (2010)

After their mother passes away, two siblings (Lubna Azabal and Montreal’s Mélissa Désormeaux-Poulin) travel to the Middle East to deliver letters to family members they never knew.

Thankfully, it’s at this stage of Villeneuve’s filmography that his work becomes more readily available. Incendies is available on Starz, which you can access for $5.99/month on Crave and Prime Video.

You can also rent or purchase the movie on premium video-on-demand (PVOD) platforms like iTunes and Google Play, starting at $4.99.

Prisoners (2013)

Villeneuve’s first American film follows an investigation into the kidnapping of two young girls and one father’s (Hugh Jackman) brutal quest to find them.

Oddly, Prisoners isn’t on any major subscription video-on-demand (SVOD) platform, despite it being a Warner Bros. film featuring a star-studded cast. Instead, you can stream it Vidéotron’s Club Illico or PVOD platforms like Apple TV and Google Play, starting at $4.99.

Enemy (2014)

Sooner after, Villeneuve released another Canadian film, this time about a Toronto professor (Jake Gyllenhaal) who becomes obsessed with a man (also Gyllenhaal) who looks identical to him.

Fortunately, Enemy is available on many SVOD platforms: Netflix, Prime Video and Crave. You can also rent or purchase the film on PVOD platforms like Apple TV and Google Play, starting at $3.99.

Sicario (2015)

An idealistic FBI agent (Emily Blunt) joins a special government task force to bring down the leader of a brutal Mexican drug cartel.

Sicario is available on Netflix, Crave (Starz), Prime Video (Starz and Super Channel), Paramount+, Fubo TV and Club Illico. You can also rent or purchase the film on PVOD platforms like Apple TV and Google Play, starting at $4.99.

Arrival (2016)

Villeneuve returned to Quebec to shoot his next American film, which stars Amy Adams as a linguist who must communicate with extraterrestrials before tensions lead to war.

Arrival is currently streaming on Paramount+. You can also rent or purchase the film on PVOD platforms like Apple TV and Google Play, starting at $3.99.

Blade Runner 2049 (2017)

Decades after Ridley Scott’s iconic Blade Runner, Villeneuve continued the story with K (London, Ontario’s Ryan Gosling), a Replicant whose investigation into a long-buried secret sets him on a quest to find missing former blade runner Rick Deckard (Harrison Ford).

Sadly, Blade Runner 2049 isn’t on an SVOD platform, so you’ll have to rent or purchase it on PVOD platforms like Apple TV and Google Play, starting at $3.99.

Dune (2021)

And, finally, we have the first in Villeneuve’s Dune two-parter. The film follows Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet) as his family is thrust into a brutal war on a desert planet.

Oddly, Dune isn’t available on any SVOD platform despite its sequel being in theatres. Instead, you can either watch it free with ads on CTV, through Club Illico or by renting or purchasing on PVOD platforms like Apple TV and Google Play, starting at $3.99.

Clearly, Villeneuve has already had quite the career, with many of these films receiving significant critical acclaim and, in some cases, Best Picture Oscar nominations. To his credit, he’s also brought on several fellow Quebecers in his American films, including, most notably, Montreal-born Oscar winner Patrice Vermette (production designer on Dune).

What are your favourite Villeneuve movies? What did you think of Dune: Part Two? Let us know in the comments.