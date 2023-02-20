Crave acknowledges tech issues with app following Episode 6 of The Last of Us

On Sunday, February 19th, Crave subscribers experienced technical issues when attempting to watch Episode 6 of the highly acclaimed series The Last of Us. Crave quickly issued a response, acknowledging the situation.

Upon the arrival of The Last of Us’ sixth episode dubbed Kin, many eager Canadian viewers jump to Crave to start watching. However, throughout the duration of the episode, many were left frustrated. For one reason or another, Crave’s app began signing people out. Thus, many viewers were left frustrated, unable to see the conclusion of the episode.

During the tail end of the last night’s episode of The Last of Us, Crave acknowledged the issues subscribers faced. “Our team is aware that some customers are experiencing technical difficulties with the Crave app, the @CraveHelp account said.

To our Crave subscribers, our team is aware that some customers are experiencing technical difficulties with the Crave app. We understand the urgency of the matter and are working as fast as possible to resolve it.Thank you for your pateince. — Crave Help (@CraveHelp) February 20, 2023

HBO’s The Last of Us has become appointment viewing for many fans of the video game series and newcomers alike. Naturally, these tech issues stirred some frustration. “We understand the urgency of the matter and are working as fast as possible to resolve it,” the account went on to say.

To make matters worse, the exact same tweet was published on Sunday, February 5th. The timing of the previous tweet was nearly the same down to the minute. Anecdotally, it doesn’t appear as though there is a consistent platform that is giving audiences trouble. As of the time of writing, it’s hard to say whether the issue predominantly stems from the mobile, smart TV, or console app.

It’s also not clear what issue Crave is facing exactly. Given the popularity of The Last of Us series, it stands to reason that perhaps there is too much demand. Given the case, it will be interesting to see whether or not Crave is able to rebound from this as the series continues over the next three weeks.

