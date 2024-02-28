Here’s what’s coming to PlayStation Plus in March 2024

Sony has revealed the lineup of games that will be available to PlayStation Plus subscribers from Tuesday, March 5th until Monday, April 1st.

Essential, Extra, and Premium Subscribers

The PlayStation Plus Monthly Games for March will be available to all Essential, Extra, and Premium subscribers.

In total, there will be four new games available to subscribers:

EA Sports F1 23 | PS4, PS5

Sifu | PS4, PS5

Hello Neighbor 2 | PS4, PS5

Destiny 2: Witch Queen | PS4, PS5

Additionally, PlayStation Plus members will also be able to claim two ‘Epic Outfits,’ and 12 ‘Epic Weapon Skins’ in The Finals.

The games and additional skins are available to add to your library for free so long as you’re a PlayStation Plus subscriber. They’ll stay in your library forever, but you can only play them if you’re still paying for a subscription.

Further, last month’s games, Foamstars (PS4/PS5), Rollerdrome (PS4/PS5) and Steelrising (PS4/PS5), will be available to claim until Monday, March 4th only.

The PlayStation Plus Essential plan starts at $11.99/month, $29.99/three months or $94.99/year. PlayStation Plus Extra costs $17.99/month, $49.99/three months or $154.99/year. PlayStation Plus Premium costs $21.99/month, $59.99/three months or $189.99/year. Find all subscription options here.

Image credit: PlayStation

Source: PlayStation