Xplore now offering satellite internet services with speeds up to 100Mbps

Rural Canadians can now access satellite internet services with speeds up to 100Mbps through Xplore.

The company launched the JUPITER 3 satellite last summer and worked on linking it to dishes on the ground. According to a post on the company’s X Twitter page, engineers tested and optimized the signal from region to region across the country.

NEXT-GEN SATELLITE INTERNET IS HERE! Hughes' rocket scientists collaborated with Xplore’s technology wizards to unlock the full potential of the largest commercial communications satellite ever built. Once the satellite entered its orbit and parking spot, we turned our attention… pic.twitter.com/EBj0y5ZZNv — Xplore (@xplore_ca) February 20, 2024

On its website, Xplore says the speeds will allow customers to connect more devices at the same time, access “crystal clear” video calls, and stream content in 4K.

Xplore’s 100Mbps wireless home internet plans come with a Wi-Fi router and a Whole Home Wi-Fi unit, allowing for expanded coverage.

Prices may vary on availability. According to one plan option available in rural Ontario, customers can download speeds up to 100Mbps and upload speeds up to 10Mbps for $79.99/month for 12 months. After this period, the plan increases to $129.99/month.

Canadians looking to access the service can check if it’s available in their area on Xplore’s website.

Xplore joins Starlink to add another competitor to Canada’s miniscule residential satellite internet market.

Image credit: Xplore/X