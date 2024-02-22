The Boys Season 4 drops on Prime Video in June

The highly-anticipated fourth season of The Boys will premiere worldwide on Prime Video on June 13th.

Three episodes of the Toronto-shot superhero drama will premiere on that date, followed by one new episode each week until July 18th. This will be two years after the third season debuted on Prime Video.

Break out the confetti. The Boys Season 4 premieres June 13. pic.twitter.com/Bt6dtwirhK — Prime Video (@PrimeVideo) February 22, 2024

Alongside the premiere date, Prime Video also revealed a teaser photo featuring the villainous Homelander (Antony Starr) and Victoria Neuman (Claudia Doumit). The first teaser trailer for Season 4 dropped in December.

The fourth season of The Boys promises to be its most chaotic yet, with a Homelander-controlled Neuman stoking further political division as she nears the Oval Office while Butcher (Karl Urban) only has months to live and has been removed from the team. The new season will also reunite series co-creator Eric Kripke with his fellow Supernatural alum, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, who will play a mysterious character with ties to Butcher.

Speaking of ties, Kripke has also confirmed that the latest season of The Boys will tie into Gen V, the superhero college spin-off series that premiered in September. Besides cameos from several characters from The Boys, Gen V also set up a few larger universe narrative beats that are expected to factor into The Boys.

Image credit: Prime Video