Starlink offering refurbished hardware for $250 for a limited time

Starlink is offering refurbished kits for $250 in Canada.

The limited-time offer is more than half off the original $599 price tag.

Starlink’s website indicates the hardware is available on both Roam and Residental plans. The costs for mobile plans start at $170/month, while residential plans start at $140/month.

For a limited time, refurbished hardware is available in Canada for $250 (instead of $599 for new hardware). Service is $139/month.

All refurbished hardware will have the same devices and function the same as a standard order. Terms apply. — Starlink (@Starlink) January 15, 2024

A Wi-Fi router, a 50-foot Starlink cable, a router AC power cable, and base are included in the standard kit.

Some X users commented the $250 price point is still too high. Starlink previously offered refurbished hardware for $250 in November, dropping the cost of new hardware to $499 in Canada for a limited time.

Starlink issued price hikes in Canada in 2022, increasing the cost of residential services from $129 to $140 per month.

More information is available on Starlink’s website.