No, Google isn’t shutting Gmail down

If you happened to be scrolling through X (formerly Twitter), Facebook or Threads and saw an image that appears to be an email from Google about the tech giant “sunsetting” Gmail in August 2024 — don’t worry, it’s completely fake.

Gmail obviously isn’t actually shutting down and remains one of Google’s most popular platforms. What is going away is Gmail’s basic HTML view at some point in 2024, which very few users likely actually use at this point.

this is insane. I hate this company pic.twitter.com/pXBRezPAyX — Daniel (@growing_daniel) February 22, 2024

As usual, something being fake hasn’t stopped people from jumping to conclusions on social media, particularly on X. The paid-for blue checkmarks are having a field day with this one.

Google does have a long history of shutting products down, including most recently Stadia. Other killed of gems include Jamboard, DropCam, Google Podcasts and more.