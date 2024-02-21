Elden Ring’s long-awaited ‘Shadow of the Erdtree’ DLC releases June 21

After waiting nearly a year, developer FromSoftware has finally revealed more information about Elden Ring’s ‘Shadow of the’ Erdtree DLC.

The DLC was announced in February of 2023, exactly a year after the launch of Elden Ring. At the end of the trailer, we learn that the game will release on June 21st, 2024 (on the plus side, at least there’s still time to replay Elden Ring before the new content releases).

In the trailer, we see a bunch of new locations, bosses, enemy types, abilities, weapons and spells the player can use. For instance, there’s a new dragon shout, a giant fire boss and another boss with a lion’s face that breathes smoke and shoots lighting. In the trailer, the player uses a spell that surrounds themselves in magenta butterflies and what looks like a weapon ability that gives the character angel wings.

It’s difficult to say what exactly we saw in the trailer, and I’m excited for YouTuber Vatividya to give a full explanation of the new characters. That said, at the end of the trailer, it looks like we see Melania’s twin sibling, Miquella.

Finally, bundles that include Elden Ring and Shadow of the Erdtree will be available if you don’t already own the base game.