How to watch the NBA All-Star game in Canada

The 2024 NBA All-Star game is set to tip-off on Sunday, February 18th, featuring the league’s best players from the Eastern and Western Conferences.

The event is taking place at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse arena in Indianapolis.

If you’re thinking about watching the game in Canada, read on for some streaming options:

Teams

Eastern Conference:

Giannis Antetokounmpo

Joel Embiid

Tyrese Haliburton

Damian Lillard

Jayson Tatum

Bam Adebayo

Paolo Banchero

Jaylen Brown

Jalen Brunson

Tyrese Maxey

Donovan Mitchell

Julius Randle

Trae Young

Scottie Barnes

Western Conference:

LeBron James

Luka Doncic

Kevin Durant

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Nikola Jokic

Devin Booker

Steph Curry

Anthony Davis

Anthony Edwards

Paul George

Kawhi Leonard

Karl-Anthony Towns

How to watch

The 2024 All-Star game will be available on TSN in Canada. If you have a cable or satellite TV subscription that includes TSN, you can tune in to watch the game live on Sunday, February 18th, at 8pm ET.

If you want to stream the event online, your best bet is Sportsnet+. The service is available via a subscription. A ‘Standard’ Sportsnet+ subscription starts at $19.99 per month or $179.99 per annum.

Additionally, you can also sign in to Sportsnet+ through your TV provider account. Participating TV providers for Sportsnet+ include Rogers, Bell, Bell Aliant, TELUS, Shaw, Cogeco, Sasktel, NorthwestTel, Eastlink, Hay Communications, V Media, and more.

Elsewhere, sports bars and restaurants in Canada are likely to be streaming the game. Make calls ahead of time to book your spot if you don’t want to stream the event at home!

Image credit: NBA