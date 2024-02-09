Fake app posing as LastPass removed from App Store

LastPass, a password-managing app, has released a warning about a fraudulent app posing to be it on the App Store.

The app, which is likely trying to farm user passwords, closely resembles the original LastPass app. It is named “LassPass Password Manager,” while the original app is listed as “LastPass Password Manager.” The copycat app also has a similar colour theme as the original app.

It’s clearly evident that the fraudulent app is trying to pose as the real LastPass app, and it likely intends to farm user IDs and passwords.

If you’ve downloaded the LastPass app recently, double-check and make sure it’s not the fraudulent one. Also, update any passwords you entered or stored within the app, especially for crucial accounts.

On February 7th, LastPass said that it was actively working to get the copycat app removed from the App Store. As of writing, “LassPass” seems to have been taken down.

As a protective measure, always be cautious of apps with low ratings and misspelled names. Additionally, always check the developer’s name before downloading any app. For instance, the ‘LassPass’ app had “Parvati Patel” listed as the developer, while the original ‘LastPass’ app was developed by LogMein.

Image credit: LastPass

Source: LastPass