The Last Of Us season 2 will feature Canadian star Catherine O’Hara

Catherine O’Hara is officially joining the cast for The Last of Us season 2, according to Variety. We don’t have any official details about her role yet. However, the reporter who broke the news that O’Hara was in talks to join the cast, Daniel Richtman, claimed she will be playing a new character named Gail.

You might recognize Catherine O’Hara from any number of famous performances. Lately, no one can stop talking about her role as Moira Rose on Schitt’s Creek. She also played Deelia Deetz in Beetlejuice and Kate McCallister in Home Alone. O’Hara has even given memorable voice performances such as Sally in The Nightmare Before Christmas and Brook Ripple in Elemental.

Richtman’s details about O’Hara’s role in The Last of Us season 2 are unverified, but we know he was right before. If he’s right again, O’Hara would be playing this new character, Gail, for a three-episode arc. No character by that name appears in the video games, making it difficult to speculate about her place in the story.

That doesn’t stop fans from trying, though. Some have speculated that she may be playing the Seraphite Prophet. The prophet is mentioned but never appears in the games (because she’s dead, but they could probably write around it). Others think she could be playing the mother of Abby, a leading character in The Last of Us Part II.

We’ve been hearing news and speculation about the new season of The Last of Us for the last few months, as it prepares to begin shooting early this year in Vancouver. Its last season was shot in Alberta and generated $141 million for the province. O’Hara is joining other new cast members such as Kaitlyn Dever as Abby and Young Mazino as Jesse.

Interestingly, O’Hara has a connection to The Last of Us even if she doesn’t take the role.

“My son’s a set dresser on the show,” she told Watch What Happens Live host Andy Cohen when she confirmed she was in talks for the role.

Source: Variety, Watch What Happens Live, Daniel Richtman Via: Entertainment Weekly, GameRant