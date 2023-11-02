The Last of Us Season 2 expected to begin filming in Vancouver in early 2024

HBO is planning to begin filming the second season of The Last of Us in early 2024.

Casey Bloys, the TV network’s CEO, confirmed the production window alongside a targeted 2025 premiere at a press conference in New York. During the event, Bloys said HBO’s plans for an earlier start for the PlayStation video game adaptation’s sophomore season had been delayed amid the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Season 2 is confirmed to be filmed in Vancouver, following the Alberta production of the first season.

That said, while the writer’s guild struck a deal with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP), the actor’s union is currently still negotiating. Therefore, filming can’t actually begin on the post-apocalyptic drama series until the actors come to an agreement and are cleared to head back to work. It remains to be seen when a deal will be made.

On the other hand, the WGA strike ended on September 27th, so creators Neil Druckmann and Craig Mazin and their writer’s room will have been able to resume work on the upcoming second season over the past several weeks. Prior to the writers strike, Druckmann and Mazin confirmed that Season 2 had been fully outlined and partially scripted.

When the SAG-AFTRA strike ends, we should also soon learn who is playing the pivotal role of Abby, as Mazin confirmed she’s already been cast. Season 2 will be one of multiple seasons that adapt The Last of Us Part II video game, in which Abby features as a main playable character alongside returning protagonist Ellie. In the game, Abby was played by Critical Role‘s Laura Bailey, who cameoed in the Season 1 finale as an unnamed nurse.

In general, Druckmann and Mazin have said that The Last of Us Season 2 will, on the whole, remain faithful to the video game sequel while also making some notable deviations, just as the first season did. So far, all we know for sure is that Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey will return as Joel and Ellie, respectively.

Without spoiling anything for those who haven’t played the game, The Last of Us Part II follows Ellie on a vengeful journey to Seattle and gets pulled into a larger conflict between a militia and a religious cult.

In the meantime, all nine episodes of the first season of The Last of Us are now streaming on Crave in Canada.

Image credit: HBO

Via: Variety