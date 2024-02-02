New animated show Super Team Canada asks: what if the only superheroes were Canadian?

Super Team Canada isn’t a ploy by Marvel to win over Canadian audiences with a new Avengers-style team — it’s actually an upcoming adult animated show.

In Super Team Canada, which is set to premiere on Crave in 2025, six original Canadian superheroes will suddenly find themselves on the global stage after all of the world’s other superheroes are eliminated. The press release says it will focus on their “exploits” facing “evil giant robots, an unemployed octopus, and needy hardware store clerks.”

It was created by Canadian Emmy-winning writers, producers, and brothers: Robert and Joel H. Cohen. Joel H. Cohen is best known for working on The Simpsons, while Robert Cohen worked on The Big Bang Theory and Somebody, Somewhere.

“Super Team Canada is a tongue-in-cheek love letter to the Great White North, but the comedy is universal and packs a punch,” said Matthew Berkowitz, chief creative officer at Atomic Cartoons/Thunderbird and Thunderbird president. “As our first adult animated original, we couldn’t be prouder to team up with Canadian legends Rob, Joel, and Will. Crave has a rich history of delivering tremendous comedies and has been a fantastic partner to all of us.”

This is Crave’s first time commissioning an adult animation show. It may be a good time to break into animated content since Netflix has taken a step back. In the spring of 2023, Netflix cancelled shows and slashed its animation department, then made further cuts and cancelled films in the autumn.

Super Team Canada will be co-produced by Electric Avenue and Thunderbird Entertainment Group. Electric Avenue is the production company of Canadian-American actor Will Arnett and helped to produce shows like Peacock’s Twisted Metal and Netflix’s Murderville. Thunderbird Entertainment Group is headquartered in Vancouver and has produced shows like Kim’s Convenience and movies like Blade Runner 2049.

