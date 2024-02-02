Google Assistant to stop working on Samsung TVs due to a policy change

Samsung is reportedly ending support for the Google Assistant on its smart TVs.

According to the tech giant, it will stop supporting Google Assistant on its TVs from March 1st, 2024, due to a policy change from Google.

This includes all 2022 and 2021 Smart TV models, 2020 8K and 4K QLED TVs, 2020 Crystal UHD TVs, and 2020 Lifestyle TVs (Frame, Serif, Terrace, and Sero).

Samsung has not explained why Google is changing its policy or what alternatives it will offer to its customers. Users who want to continue using a voice assistant on their Samsung TVs will have to switch to Bixby or Alexa.

However, it’s likely that Google is killing off Google Assistant in favour of ‘Assistant with Bard.’ Recent leaks have indicated that ‘Assistant with Bard’ promises to be more conversational, contextual and creative than ever before. The new assistant will likely replace the Google Assistant, and it might be possible that future Samsung TVs come with the new AI-powered virtual assistant.

Check out other smart assistants that you can use on your Samsung TV here.

Image credit: Google

Source: Samsung Via: Android Police