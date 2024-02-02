Amazon rolls out AI chatbot to assist customers with their spending

Amazon has introduced an AI shopping assistant named Rufus for its customers.

Rufus can answer questions about products and shopping needs, compare items, and make recommendations. The chatbot is trained on Amazon’s giant product catalogue, along with information from the web.

According to a press release, Rufus can answer questions like “What are the differences between trail and road running shoes?” or “What to consider when buying headphones?”

The tool seems simple to use. According to a video showcasing the chatbot, customers can type out their questions in the search bar. Rufus will share the answer in a pop-up window with space to ask follow-up questions and include suggested questions customers can ask.

Amazon launched the tool in beta on February 1st to a group of customers on the platform’s mobile app. The company notes Rufus will be available to U.S. customers over the coming weeks. It’s unclear if and when the AI tool will come to Canada.

This is Amazon’s latest product part of its AI projects.

Source: Amazon