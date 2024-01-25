Apple adds new options for game streaming services, apps containing mini-apps and games

Apple has added new options for developers with game streaming services and apps that contain smaller apps and games.

Now, developers can submit a single app capable of streaming all of the games offered within its catalogue. Apple also teases that developers will be able to provide “enhanced discovery opportunities” for streaming games, “mini-apps” like China’s WeChat, mini-games, chatbots and plug-ins within these apps, although more details weren’t provided.

One of the biggest companies that could take advantage of these new options is Microsoft. In 2021, the company made its Xbox Cloud Gaming streaming service available on iOS through web browsers instead of a native App Store app to circumvent Apple’s requirement that titles within apps need to be reviewed individually and subject to the standard 30 percent revenue cut. On Android, users can simply download the Xbox Game Pass app from the Play Store or Samsung Galaxy Store.

It remains to be seen whether these updated policies will result in a native iOS Xbox Game Pass app. Microsoft has spoken about its goals to continue to bring Xbox Cloud Gaming to more users, so a dedicated App Store app would certainly align with that.

Meanwhile, Apple says mini-apps, mini-games, chatbots, and plug-ins can now leverage its In-App Purchase system to offer paid digital content or services for the first time.

Of course, Apple notes that each experience within an app will still be required to adhere to all App Store Review guidelines. Further, the company says the host app will still need to maintain an age rating of the highest age-rated content included within.

Apple says these changes come in response to feedback from its developer community.

Image credit: Apple