Samsung unveils Galaxy S24, S24+ at Unpacked, same pricing as predecessors

Pre-orders go live now and the devices will be available for purchase starting January 31st, 2024

Karandeep Oberoi
Jan 17, 20241:00 PM EST 0 comments

Samsung unveiled its latest flagship Galaxy S24 and S24+ devices at its recent Galaxy Unpacked event.

In addition to the two new lower-end S24 devices, the South Korean company also announced the Galaxy S24 Ultra, and you can read more about it here.

The base Galaxy S24 and S24+ will be available in ‘Onyx Black,’ ‘Marble Gray,’ ‘Cobal Violet,’ and ‘Amber Yellow’ colourways. Additionally, exclusive colourways for Samsung’s website include ‘Jade Green,’ ‘Sapphire Blue,’ and ‘Sandstone Orange.’

The two devices will be available to pre-order today and will be available for purchase starting January 31st, 2024.

Find pricing for the devices below:

Galaxy S24

128GB model: $1,099.99
256GB model: $1,179.99

Galaxy S24+

256GB: $1,399.99
512GB: $1,559.99

The Galaxy S24 and S24+ feature 6.2-inch and 6.7-inch displays, respectively. Both are dynamic AMOLED 2x displays with variable 1-120Hz refresh rate and vision booster for display clarity under bright conditions.

The devices feature the exact same triple camera setup, with a 12-megapixel ultrawide shooter, a 50-megapixel wide-angle camera and a 10-megapixel telephoto with 3x optical zoom. The Galaxy S24 and S24+ also feature the same 12-megapixel f/2.2 front shooter.

Galaxy S24

Galaxy S24+

Display

Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X, 120Hz, HDR10+, 2600 nits (peak)

Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X, 120Hz, HDR10+, 2600 nits (peak)

Processor

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3

RAM

8GB

12GB

Storage

128GB, 256GB

256GB, 512GB

Dimensions (in.)

70.6 x 147 x 7.6mm

75.9 x 158.5 x 7.7mm

Weight

168g

197g

Rear Facing Camera

50-megapixel, f/1.8, 24mm (wide), 10-megapixel, f/2.4, 70mm (telephoto), 12-megapixel, f/2.2, 13mm, 120˚ (ultrawide)

50-megapixel, f/1.8, 24mm (wide), 10-megapixel, f/2.4, 70mm (telephoto), 12-megapixel, f/2.2, 13mm, 120˚ (ultrawide)

Front Facing Camera

12-megapixel, f/2.2, 26mm (wide)

12-megapixel, f/2.2, 26mm (wide)

OS

Android 14, One UI 6.1

Android 14, One UI 6.1

Battery

4000mAh

4,900 mAh

Network Connectivity

Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6e, tri-band, Wi-Fi Direct,

Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6e/7, tri-band, Wi-Fi Direct

Sensors

Fingerprint (under display, ultrasonic), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, barometer

Fingerprint (under display, ultrasonic), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, barometer

SIM Type

Nano-SIM and eSIM or Dual SIM

Nano-SIM and eSIM or Dual SIM

Launch Date

January 17, 2024

January 17, 2024

Misc

The S24+ has more RAM than the S24, but the latter is available in more storage variants. The S24 is available in 128GB, 256GB and 512GB models, all with 8GB RAM. The Galaxy S24+, on the other hand, is available only in 256GB and 512GB variants, but with higher 12GB RAM.

The Galaxy S24+ also features a 4,900mAh battery, which is 22.5 percent bigger than the Galaxy S24’s 4,000mAh battery. Both devices feature fast wireless charging 2.0, alongside wireless powershare.

The two devices will come with Android 14 with OneUI 6.1 on top, and offer Wi-Fi 6E, Wi-Fi direct Bluetooth, and IP68 water and dust resistance.

 

For more on the Galaxy S24 Ultra, check out Dean Daley’s hands-on with the smartphone. For all of our Galaxy Unpacked 2024 coverage, follow this link.

MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though we may earn a commission on purchases made via these links, helping fund the journalism provided free on our website.

