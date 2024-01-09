Asus unveils dual-screen laptop and more PCs at CES

Asus is the latest PC maker to unveil a dual-screen laptop.

At CES 2024, Asus unveiled its new Zenbook Duo, a laptop with two 14-inch 3K OLED displays powered by Intel’s latest chips, up to the Core Ultra 9. Along with two screens, the Duo has a detachable Bluetooth ‘ErgoSense’ keyboard and touchpad for typing. Like other dual-screen laptops, the Zenbook Duo can be used in a variety of form factors, including like a regular clamshell laptop, a ‘desktop’ mode with the two screens oriented side-by-side and more.

Along with the Core Ultra 9, the Zenbook Duo sports up to 32GB of RAM and up to 1TB of SSD storage, making it a powerhouse. And thanks to the new Intel chip, the Zenbook Duo features onboard AI capabilities, too. I’m interested in seeing how the Zenbook Duo stacks up to something like Lenovo’s Yoga Book 9i.

While the Duo certainly stole the show, Asus unveiled several other devices too. That includes the Zenbook 14 OLED (which I wrote about earlier this year) and a new AMD version of the laptop, the super-slim Zenbook S 13 OLED, the Vivobook Pro 15 OLED and Vivobook S series, and a new high-performance TUF Gaming lineup.

The Zenbook S 13 sports a new Intel Core Ultra 7 chip in an ultraportable chassis with a 1cm profile that weighs in at 1kg. The laptop sports up to 16GB of RAM, a 1TB SSD and is made with post-industrial recycled magnesium-aluminum alloy and eco-friendly ‘plasma ceramic aluminum.’

Asus’ Vivobook Pro 15 OLED also sports Intel’s new Core Ultra 7 chip along with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 Laptop GPU with low-latency MUX switch, 16GB RAM, an a 1TB SSD. The Vivobook Pro 15 sports Asus’ ‘IceCool Pro’ cooling tech and a 120Hz OLED panel. Joining the Vivobook Pro are three Vivobook S laptops at 14-, 15.6- and 16-inch sizes. The Vivobook S series includes AMD Ryzen 8040 and Intel Core Ultra chip options and a unique memory allocation feature that lets users dedicate up to 8GB of memory to the integrated GPU.

Finally, the TUF Gaming laptops include the F16, A16, and A15 laptops. The F16 sports an Intel Core i7 13650HX, while the A16 sports a Ryzen 9 7940HX CPU. Both include an RTX 4060 Laptop GPU. The A15 also sports Ryzen 8000-series CPU options and RTX 40-series Laptop GPU.

Canadian pricing and availability

Asus Zenbook Duo – Available on the Asus eShop starting February 2024 starting at $2,199, with more models to come later in the year.

Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED – Available at the end of Q1 2024 on the Asus eShop and at select retail partners for $1,599.

Asus Vivobook Pro 15 OLED – Available starting in Q1 2024 on the Asus eShop and at select retail partners starting at $1,999.

Asus Vivobook S series – Available later in Q2 2024 on the Asus eShop, no starting price shared.

Asus TUF Gaming F16, A16, and A15 – Avaialable in late Q1 2024 on the Asus eShop and at select retail partners, no pricing shared.

Images credit: Asus