Rabbit sold 10,000 R1 AI devices in 24 hours

AI startup Rabbit says it has already sold 10,000 units of its R1 device after debuting it at CES yesterday.

Rabbit shared the news via its Twitter account, writing that internally, the company hoped to sell 500 devices on launch day. However, it sold 10,000 units in 24 hours.

When we started building r1, we said internally that we'd be happy if we sold 500 devices on launch day. In 24 hours, we already beat that by 20x! 10,000 units on day 1! Second batch available now at https://t.co/R3sOtVWoJ5

Expected delivery date is April – May 2024. pic.twitter.com/XqaHqqk36L — rabbit inc. (@rabbit_hmi) January 10, 2024

The R1 is a small device designed in collaboration with Teenage Engineering that offers access to Rabbit OS and the company’s ‘Large Action Model’ (LAM). The LAM is an AI model that was trained to use apps, allowing the Rabbit to do things on behalf of users. Instead of people completing tasks on their phones by opening apps, Rabbit OS and the LAM do it for you, which means you go straight from a request to the result without the middle steps.

Rabbit’s first batch of R1s is sold out now, but those interested can still pre-order the R1 from Rabbit’s website. The company expects to deliver the device between April and May 2024 for the second round, with first-round orders shipping in March.

You can learn more about the R1 here.

Source: Rabbit Via: The Verge