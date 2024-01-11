fbpx
News

Rabbit sold 10,000 R1 AI devices in 24 hours

Rabbit has a second batch available for pre-order now

Jonathan Lamont
Jan 11, 202410:41 AM EST 1 comment

AI startup Rabbit says it has already sold 10,000 units of its R1 device after debuting it at CES yesterday.

Rabbit shared the news via its Twitter account, writing that internally, the company hoped to sell 500 devices on launch day. However, it sold 10,000 units in 24 hours.

The R1 is a small device designed in collaboration with Teenage Engineering that offers access to Rabbit OS and the company’s ‘Large Action Model’ (LAM). The LAM is an AI model that was trained to use apps, allowing the Rabbit to do things on behalf of users. Instead of people completing tasks on their phones by opening apps, Rabbit OS and the LAM do it for you, which means you go straight from a request to the result without the middle steps.

Rabbit’s first batch of R1s is sold out now, but those interested can still pre-order the R1 from Rabbit’s website. The company expects to deliver the device between April and May 2024 for the second round, with first-round orders shipping in March.

You can learn more about the R1 here.

Source: Rabbit Via: The Verge

Related Articles

News

Best Buy Canada might have leaked Sony’s upcoming ‘V2 DualSense’ gamepad

News

Cogeco not prepared to rollout mobile services under MVNO operations ‘in the short-term’

News

Netflix says over 23 million people are subscribed to its ads tier

News

Here are the changes to Canadian mobile rate plans this week [Jan. 11 – 17]

Comments