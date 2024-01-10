Sony and Honda Afeela EV showcases Fortnite on the front bumper

Have you ever wanted to display Fortnite or Spider-Man on your car’s dashboard or front bumper? Well, your opportunity may be coming very soon.

Sony and Honda recently showed off their prototype 2024 Afeela EV at their CES press conference, where it was introduced by being driven on stage using the PlayStation 5 DualSense controller.

The new car, which is still in development, features a plethora of technological advances, as well as entertainment and gaming amenities. But the most interesting feature showcased in the car’s presentation seems to be its customizable cabin dashboard and the built-in media bar on its front bumper.

In the video presentation from Afeela (see below), the media bar on the front bumper showcases Horizon Forbidden West, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, and, of course, the legendary Fortnite. Ever wanted to drive around town representing Fortnite? Well, if you ever wanted to showcase Fortnite, or some of your other favourite games or movies on your car’s front bumper, your time might be near. According to the video you can also put a happy birthday message on it as well, which I’m sure your closest friends and family will love.

The car’s cabin can also be personalized with different themes, displays, sound effects, and lighting that showcase your style. And yes, if you want a Fortnite-themed dashboard, you can definitely have one.

The Afeela EV has some cool features besides the media bar. The video also showcases numerous other dashboard customization options, an advanced navigation system, automatic parking, autonomous lane changing and many more.

For more information on the car and its reveal, follow this link.

Image credit: Sony/Honda

Source: Afeela Via: The Verge