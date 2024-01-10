Google will replace Nearby Share with Samsung’s Quick Share

Google introduced a feature called ‘Nearby Share’ in 2020, which the company used to compete against Apple’s AirDrop. However, it looks like Nearby Share will now be called Quick Share, which is Samsung’s file transfer tool.

Samsung’s Quick Share is supposed to use Bluetooth Low Energy and Wi-Fi Direct, allowing users to find nearby devices and transfer files. Quick Share, however, doesn’t typically work with non-Galaxy smartphones.

The combination of Quick Share and Nearby Share, which is now one platform, will eliminate the Samsung exclusivity. Google says this is “the best default built-in option for peer-to-peer content sharing across all devices in the Android and Chromebook ecosystems.” The tech giant says it also works with PC manufacturers to bring Quick Share to Windows PCs.

Further, when you tap the Quick Share icon, you’ll see a list of devices nearby; you’ll also have control of who can see your device and choose your device’s settings and who can discover you or send you files, whether it’s only your own devices, everyone or just people in your contact list.

Quick Share will start rolling out to devices with Nearby Share next month.

Source: Google