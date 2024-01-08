Google is reportedly working on an advanced version of Bard

Google is reportedly working on a new version of its ChatGPT-like AI chatbot Bard.

The new version, reportedly named ‘Bard Advanced,’ was first reported on by developer Dylan Roussel on X.

2. Bard Advanced with Google One. Google will allow you to get 3 months of "Bard Advanced" on them, through Google One. Bard Advanced will use Gemini Ultra. pic.twitter.com/IqDWkpMDUg — Dylan Roussel (@evowizz) January 4, 2024

According to Roussel, the advanced version will run on Gemini Ultra, the most advanced level of Google’s new large language model (LLM) that was announced back in December. “Get more capable large language model with advanced math and reasoning skills with Bard Advanced for 3 months on us,” reads the screenshot shared by Roussel.

It also suggests that Google One subscribers would be able to use Bard Advanced for free for three months. How much it will cost after the three months is still unclear.

Roussel also discovered some other new features that Google may be working on for Bard, such as Motoko, a codename for a feature that would allow users to create their own custom bots using Bard.

1. Motoko. There isn't much about Motoko yet. However there is just enough for me to tell you that Google will allow you to "Create Bots." I can't say what they mean by bots exactly, if they will be shareable or anything, but yes… Motoko is the codename for "Bots." pic.twitter.com/4wW4AKbzIS — Dylan Roussel (@evowizz) January 4, 2024

Roussel found information about a few other upcoming features that you can read about here.

It’s worth noting that Bard is still not available in Canada. However, Canadians should be able to use the chatbot via a VPN.

Source: @evowizz