Samsung Announces ‘Designed for Samsung Gaming Hub’ Accessory Program

Samsung has confirmed that it will be disclosing information on its newly announced ‘Designed for Samsung Gaming Hub’ program at CES 2024.

The third-party partnership program is being introduced to enable third-party companies to develop and release accessories compatible with the Samsung Gaming Hub. This includes the announcement of its partnership with gaming accessory partner Performance Designed Products (PDP).

PDP is the first third-party partner to be bringing an officially licenced ‘Designed for Samsung Gaming Hub’ product to market. The Replay Wireless Controller features a built-in battery which the company claims supports up to 40 hours of playtime. PDP also includes a 30-foot range for low-latency Bluetooth connectivity. On top of that, the controller has a built-in Samsung Gaming Hub button, enabling players to quickly launch the streaming platform. The Replay controller also offers TV volume and power buttons, functionality that is quite unique to this controller.

Those attending CES 2024 will be able to see the controller at Samsung’s booth.

At launch, the Replay wireless controller will be available in ‘Midnight Blue.’ The controller is now available to preorder on the PDP’s website for $49.99 USD (around $65 CAD). Samsung says the gamepad will come to Canada “at a later date” and is launching in the U.S. first.

Samsung’s Gaming Hub service has been continuously expanding. Currently, the streaming platform supports a vast catalogue of over 3,000 games across the service.

Image credit: Samsung