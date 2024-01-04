Samsung unveils Bespoke Jet Bot Combo smart vacuum and mop

Samsung revealed its very first smart vacuum and mop combo, an interactive setup from its Jet Bot robot. The new Bespoke Jet Bot Combo introduces vacuum and mop capabilities, with steam cleaning capabilities for a carpet.

Revealed ahead of CES 2024, the Bespoke Jet Bot Combo will be on the showroom floor. It’s here that attendees will likely be able to see the dual-use robot at work. Bespoke Jet Bot Combo is an “AI-applied” device, featuring both robot vacuum and mop innovations.

It has a rounded form factor, similar to other competitive devices on the market. It’s complemented by a self-emptying, self-cleaning ‘Clean Station’ charging base. The base also empties and refills the unit’s water tank, washing its two mop pads as well.

The Bespoke Jet Bot Combo features AI capabilities to enhance its automation. For instance, the robot vacuum features an improved AI Object Recognition system. First introduced with the Bespoke Jet Bot AI+, the system allows it to recognize space and stains for better cleaning. The Bespoke Jet Bot Combo can map areas and suggest “no-go zones” that it’ll avoid in the future. When Samsung’s Bespoke Jet Bot Combo identifies a stain, it then heads back to the Clean Station, heats its mop pads with high-temperature stream and water and returns to clean the area. Samsung touts its mop pads spin at a rapid 170 RPM.

Another AI-focused innovation is dubbed ‘AI Floor Detect’. Samsung notes its smart vacuum and mop can tell the difference between hard floors and carpeting. The device can then adjust its suction. For instance, if it detects a deeper carpet, it can boost its suction to pick up underlying dirt and dust. On top of that, the device avoids getting a carpet wet and dirty from its mop pads.

From the sounds of it, Samsung is combining the feature sets of its Jet Bot vacuum and the Jetbot Mop. As of now, the robot is “in development” which means final specs and features may differ from what’s being shown at CES 2024. Currently, there are no release plans or Canadian pricing info.

Image credit: Samsung

Source: Samsung Via: The Verge