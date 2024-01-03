Virgin Plus, Fido end $40/75GB promo plans

Virgin Plus and Fido have ended their $40/75GB promotions, though Koodo still has it for now.

Bell’s Virgin Plus turned the $40/75GB plan into a $50/75GB plan. Beyond the price change, nothing else appears to be significantly different, with the plan still using 5G data with speeds capped at 250Mbps. The plan is also ‘unlimited,’ which means that instead of charging overage rates, Virign allows customers to continue using data beyond what’s included in the plan at a throttled speed of up to 256Kbps.

The new $50/75GB plan also includes unlimited Canada-wide calling and texting, unlimited international texting sent from Canada, and a weird restriction that limits the quality of video streamed over Virgin’s network to 480p.

Virgin notes that the plan is only available to new activations and that “prices may increase during subscription.” Interestingly, today, January 3rd, is listed as the end date for the plan.

Along with the $50/75GB 5G option, Virign has $40/mo 60GB and $34/mo 30GB 4G plans available as well. The 4G plans have speeds limited to up to 150Mbps but otherwise include the same features and restrictions as the 5G plan (unlimited calling, 480p video quality, etc.). Both 4G plans are listed as ending on January 3rd as well but don’t have the warning about price increases.

Regardless of the warning, subscribers should be prepared to see prices increase. Bell and Rogers both started notifying customers about price hikes arriving in the coming weeks.

Speaking of Rogers, its flanker brand Fido also dropped the $40/75GB plan. Instead, it has a $40/60GB plan. It’s worth noting that Fido doesn’t have 5G, so its 75GB plan used 4G LTE data with speeds capped at up to 150Mbps.

Fido’s 75GB plan was comprised of the existing 60GB plan with a 15GB data bonus and several bill credits slapped on. The data bonus has dropped off, but the bill credits remain. To get the $40/mo price, customers need to sign up for automatic payments to get a $5/mo discount, and the plan has another $5/mo discount available for a total of $10 off. At the time of writing, the $5/mo credit didn’t have an end date attached, so it’s not clear how long it will stick around.

Fido also has a $34/30GB 4G plan but lists its end date as January 8th.

Both plans include unlimited Canada-wide calling and texting and unlimited international texting sent from Canada.

At the time of writing, Koodo still offered a $34/mo 50GB 4G plan and a $40/mo 75GB 5G plan. Neither has an end date listed.

You can check out Virgin’s plans here and Fido’s plans here.