Meta Quest holiday sale offers up to 60 percent off more than 175 games

Save on games like Resident Evil 4, Among Us VR and Demeo

Bradly Shankar
Dec 20, 20239:05 PM EST 0 comments
Resident Evil 4 VR Meta Quest

Meta has kicked off a major holiday sale on Quest headset apps and games.

Altogether, you can save up to 60 percent on more than 175 titles, including:

  • Among Us VR — $7.99 (regularly $11.99)
  • Another Fisherman’s Tale — $16.99 (regularly $28.99)
  • Demeo — $28.99 (regularly $45.99)
  • Ghostbusters: Rise of the Ghost Lord — $34.99 (regularly $47.99)
  • Medal of Honor: Above and Beyond — $31.49 (regularly $45.99)
  • National Geographic Explore VR — $6.99 (regularly $11.99)
  • Resident Evil 4 — $27.99 (regularly $45.99)
  • The 7th Guest VR — $27.99 (regularly $34.99)
  • Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge — $19.99 (regularly $28.99)

The full list of Meta Quest deals can be found here. The sales end on January 2nd.

Image credit: Capcom

