Meta Quest holiday sale offers up to 60 percent off more than 175 games

Meta has kicked off a major holiday sale on Quest headset apps and games.

Altogether, you can save up to 60 percent on more than 175 titles, including:

Among Us VR — $7.99 (regularly $11.99)

Another Fisherman’s Tale — $16.99 (regularly $28.99)

Demeo — $28.99 (regularly $45.99)

Ghostbusters: Rise of the Ghost Lord — $34.99 (regularly $47.99)

Medal of Honor: Above and Beyond — $31.49 (regularly $45.99)

National Geographic Explore VR — $6.99 (regularly $11.99)

Resident Evil 4 — $27.99 (regularly $45.99)

The 7th Guest VR — $27.99 (regularly $34.99)

Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge — $19.99 (regularly $28.99)

The full list of Meta Quest deals can be found here. The sales end on January 2nd.

Image credit: Capcom