Best Buy Canada’s Top Deals: Samsung’s Galaxy Buds FE, GoPro HERO12, Dyson V15 and more

Best Buy Canada’s Top Deals for the week are live now with discounts on several tech gadgets, including the Samsung Galaxy Buds FE.

The Samsung Galaxy Buds FE are affordable true wireless earbuds that offer good active noise cancellation, decent bass, and a quality mic array.

The buds are a part of Samsung’s Fan Edition lineup, which aims to deliver flagship-like features in an affordable package. They also support Bixby voice assistant, auto switch between Samsung devices, and are customizable via the Galaxy Wearable app. Samsung says the wireless earbuds offer the longest battery life in the Buds series, with up to 8.5 hours of playback without ANC and up to six hours with ANC turned on. You can learn more about the Galaxy Buds here.

Samsung Galaxy Buds FE In-Ear Noise Cancelling True Wireless Earbuds – Mystic White: $99.99 (save $40)

Samsung Galaxy Buds FE In-Ear Noise Cancelling True Wireless Earbuds – Graphite: $99.99 (save $40)

Find more Best Buy Top Deals below:

Toshiba 55-inch 4K UHD HDR LED Fire Smart TV (55C350LC) – 2023: $449.99 (save $200)

Samsung 65-inch 4K UHD HDR QLED Smart TV (QN65Q60CAFXZC) – 2023 – Titan Grey: $999.99 (save $300)

GoPro HERO12 Black Waterproof 5.3K Sports & Helmet Camera: $479.99 (save $70)

Razer BlackWidow V3 Backlit Mechanical Green Switch Gaming Keyboard – English: $99.99 (save $70)

Logitech Wireless G435 SE Headset & G305 SE Mouse Gaming Combo: $79.99 (save $40)

HP Desktop PC (AMD Ryzen 7 5700G/512GB SSD/16GB RAM): $799.99 (save $300)

ASUS 27-inch QHD 165Hz IPS LED G-Sync Gaming Monitor (VG27AQ): $329.99 (save $80)

Sony WH-1000XM5 Over-Ear Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones – Silver: $399.99 (save $100)

DJI Mini 3 Pro Quadcopter Drone and Remote Control with Built-in Screen (DJI RC) – Grey: $1,009.99 (save $240)

HP 15.6-inch Laptop – Natural Silver (Intel Core i5-1235U/512GB SSD/16GB RAM/Windows 11 Home): $649.99 (save $150)

HP Pavilion x360 14-inch Touchscreen 2-in-1 Laptop – Silver (Intel Core i5-1335U/512GB SSD/8GB RAM/Win 11): $749.99 (save $250)

JBL Charge 5 Waterproof Bluetooth Wireless Speaker – Blue: $179.99 (save $60)

Dyson Airwrap Styler Complete Long Curling Iron – Nickel/Copper: $649.99 (save $150)

eufy eufyCam 3 Wire-Free 4K Ultra HD Outdoor Security Camera with Solar Panel – 2 Pack: $399.99 (save $300)

Garmin fenix 6 Pro Solar 47mm GPS Watch with Heart Rate Monitor – Large – Slate Grey: $499.99 (save $450)

Xbox Series X 1TB Console: $499.98 (save $150)

Dyson V15 Detect Total Clean Cordless Stick Vacuum – Nickel: $749.99 (save $250)

Dyson V8 Origin Plus Cordless Stick Vacuum – Silver/Purple: $349.99 (save $200)

Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 3 128GB Chrome OS Tablet w/ SnapDragon 7c 8-Core Processor – Storm Grey: $349.99 (save $150)

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE 10.9-inch 128GB Android Tablet with Exynos 1380 – Grey: $499.99 (save $100)

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max (2023) Media Streamer with Alexa Voice Remote: $59.99 (save $20)

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K (2023) Media Streamer with Alexa Voice Remote: $49.99 (save $20)

Seagate One Touch 2TB USB 3.0 Portable External Hard Drive (STKY2000404) – Space Grey: $69.99 (save $35)

Best Buy’s Top Deals end on Sunday, December 24th. Find more deals here.

