Apple reportedly wants artists and labels to embrace Dolby Atmos

Starting next year, Apple will reportedly favour songs that are mixed in Dolby Atmos, a spatial-audio technology that creates a 3D sound experience for listeners.

The tech giant plans to offer incentives to artists and record labels to produce music in spatial audio, including added weighting to streams of songs that are mixed in Dolby Atmos technology, as shared by people familiar with the matter, via Bloomberg.

This could also mean higher royalties for artists and record labels who adopt the technology. However, the report clarifies that royalties will not depend on whether listeners actually choose to play the Atmos version of a song or not. As long as the song is available in that format, it will get a boost in the streaming rankings.

The report also suggests that mixing in Atmos is relatively affordable and accessible, making it an attractive option for established artists and labels who want to increase their royalties.

Apple’s audio devices, such as AirPods and HomePod, support Atmos playback. With more songs available in spatial audio, Apple hopes to lure more consumers to buy its hardware products.

It’s currently unknown if and when Apple will implement the change and how it will announce it.

Source: Bloomberg