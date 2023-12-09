Meta teases European launch date for Threads

Meta has hinted that it will finally bring its new social media platform, Threads, to the European market this month.

The company has been teasing the launch with an Easter egg in the Instagram app, where users can find a ticket with the date and time of the launch, as well as the Threads logo and a European Union stamp, as shared by 9to5Google.

According to the teaser, Threads will go live in European markets on Thursday, December 14th, at 12pm.

Threads is Meta’s answer to the popularity of X. Threads debuted in July, and with Instagram’s huge user base, the app was able to reach 100 million users within a mere five days. However, the platform has been unavailable in the European Union due to regulatory and privacy issues, which likely ate into its potential user base.

European users can type ‘Ticket’ in the Instagram search section and find a digital invitation to Threads, which shows the date and time of the launch of the app.

Image credit: 9to5Google

Via: 9to5Google