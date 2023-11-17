Score Black Friday discounts on tech from Logitech, Garmin, Dyson, Samsung, and more at Best Buy

Black Friday is almost here, and it’s the perfect time to score some amazing deals on the latest and greatest tech products.

Whether you’re looking for a new gaming headset, a smartwatch, a vacuum cleaner, a TV, a laptop, or anything in between, Best Buy has you covered with discounts on some of the most popular gadgets available.

Check out some of the highlights from Best Buy’s Black Friday promotion below:

Logitech G Pro X Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Headset with Microphone – Black: $199.99 (save $50)

Garmin vivoactive 4S 40mm GPS Watch with Heart Rate Monitor – Light Gold/Dust Rose: $259.99 (save $140)

Dyson V15 Detect Cordless Stick Vacuum – Yellow/Nickel: $799.99 (save $200)

Samsung Galaxy Watch6 Classic (GPS) 47mm Smartwatch with Heart Rate Monitor – Silver: $489.99 (save $100)

Samsung Galaxy Watch6 (GPS) 40mm Smartwatch with Heart Rate Monitor – Graphite: $319.99 (save $90)

Seagate Expansion Desktop 14TB USB 3.0 External Hard Drive (STKP14000400): $239.99 (save $130)

Razer DeathAdder V2 14000 DPI Bluetooth Optical Gaming Mouse – Black: $39.99 (save $35)

Logitech G Pro X Superlight 25600 DPI Wireless HERO Optical Gaming Mouse – Black: $149.99 (save $70)

Fitbit Inspire 2 Fitness Tracker with 24/7 Heart Rate – Black: $69.99 (save $10)

Fitbit Charge 6 Fitness Tracker with GPS, Heart Rate & Sleep – Obsidian/Black: $149.99 (save $70)

Fitbit Inspire 3 Fitness Tracker with Heart Rate Monitor – Midnight Zen: $89.99 (save $40)

Samsung 55-inch 4K UHD HDR OLED Tizen Smart TV (QN55S92CAFXZC) – 2023 – Titan Black: $1,999.99 (save $500)

Samsung 65-inch 4K UHD HDR OLED Tizen Smart TV (QN65S92CAFXZC) – 2023 – Titan Black: $2,499.99 (save $900)

Samsung 77-inch 4K UHD HDR OLED Tizen Smart TV (QN77S89CBFXZC) – 2023: $3,699.99 (save $1,000)

HP Pavilion x360 14-inch Touchscreen 2-in-1 Laptop – Silver (Intel Core i5-1335U/512GB SSD/8GB RAM/Win 11): $749.99 (save $250)

Sony WH-XB910N Over-Ear Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones – Black: $249.99 (save $100)

ASUS 27-inch QHD 165Hz IPS LED G-Sync Gaming Monitor (VG27AQ): $329.99 (save $80)

Lenovo IdeaCentre 3i All-In-One Desktop PC (Intel Core i7-13620H/512GB SSD/16GB RAM/Win 11): $999.99 (save $400)

Ultimate Ears BOOM 3 Waterproof Bluetooth Wireless Speaker – Black: $129.99 (save $70)

Razer Kraken V3 HyperSense Gaming Headset – Black: $79.99 (save $95)

Dyson V8 Origin Plus Cordless Stick Vacuum – Silver/Purple: $399.99 (save $150)

Meta Quest 2 128GB VR Headset with Touch Controllers: $349.99 (save $70 + $75 gift card)

These deals are live now and end on Thursday, November 23rd. Find all of Best Buy’s Black Friday promotions here.

MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though we may earn a commission on purchases made via these links, helping fund the journalism provided free on our website.