Where to stream the Scott Pilgrim Takes Off anime in Canada

If you can believe it, Scott Pilgrim vs. the World turned 13 this year.

The Toronto-set romantic action-comedy, based on London, Ontario artist Bryan Lee O’Malley’s graphic novel series of the same name, garnered rave reviews for its quirky humour and zany visuals. Now, Scott is coming back in Scott Pilgrim Takes Off, a new anime series that retells the story of the slacker magician battling his girlfriend’s seven evil exes.

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off premieres exclusively on Netflix worldwide, including in Canada, on November 17th. O’Malley and BenDavid Grabinski (Are You Afraid of the Dark?) serve as co-showrunners.

Notably, the series has a lot of overlap with the original film.

In particular, the entire cast from the film reprised their respective roles for the anime, including Brampton, Ontario’s Michael Cera (Scott), Mary Elizabeth Winstead (Ramona), Satya Bhabha (Matthew), Kieran Culkin (Wallace), Chris Evans (Lucas), Anna Kendrick (Stacey) and Brie Larson (Envy). Additionally, original Scott Pilgrim co-writer/director Edgar Wright and co-writer Michael Bacall serve as executive producers.

It’s worth noting that the Scott Pilgrim film is streaming on Crave and Amazon’s Prime Video in Canada through a $5.99 Starz add-on.

Image credit: Netflix