Rogers offering Québec residents discounted BYOP plans

Rogers is offering Québec customers a series of discounted plans if they bring their own phones (BYOP).

Customers can get a $5 discount for 24 months on the 30GB plan, bringing it to $40/month. Operating on Rogers’ 5G network, the 30GB will offer speeds up to 250Mbps. Unlimited data is available with speeds up to 256Kbps.

A $5/month discount for 24 months is also available for the provider’s ‘5G Infinite Extra’ offering. The Canada-U.S. plan comes with unlimited calling, texting and data. Customers can access 50GB of data for $45/month on Rogers’ 5G/5G+ networks. Maximum speeds are 1Gbps, with unlimited data at speeds up to 512Kbps afterwards.

Rogers is applying the same speed cap to its ‘5G Infinite Premium’ option covering Canada, the U.S. and Mexico. This plan stands out from the other two as it’s offering a $10/month discount for 24 months, bringing the offer down to $55/month for 100GB of data.

According to the company’s website, the first two plans are only available to new activations.

Source: Rogers Via: iPhone in Canada