Bell and Telus must offer competitors access to fibre-to-the-home network: CRTC

The Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) has ordered Bell and Telus to give competitors in Ontario and Québec wholesale access to their fibre-to-the-premises (FTTP) networks.

In a recent decision, the commission says competition in these two provinces has declined by 47 percent over the past two years. “These provinces are where competitors have historically attracted the largest number of subscribers, and where they are currently losing subscribers the fastest.”

Both companies acquired independent internet companies over the last two years. Telus took over

The CRTC says the decision will impact more than five million households. Companies have six months to implement the decision.

It’s unlikely that either company will take the decision sitting down. Last week, Bell CEO Mirko Bibic said the company would “slow down” its fibre build if the CRTC cuts wholesale rates.

The decision is part of the wholesale internet review the commission launched on March 8th and focuses solely on the fibre-to-the-home (FTTH) network. The CRTC says it received more than 300 interventions on the proceeding.

The agency will hold a public hearing on February 12th, 2024.

Source: CRTC