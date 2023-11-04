How to watch Attack on Titan: Final Season: Part 4 in Canada

Attack on Titan, the anime series based on the manga by Hajime Isayama, is coming to an end this month with its final feature-length special.

The decade-long anime, which first premiered in 2013, has captivated millions of fans around the world with its thrilling story of humanity’s struggle against giant, man-eating Titans.

Earlier this year, in March, the series finale’s part three was released. Now, putting an end to the story is Attack on Titan: Final Season: Part 4.

If you’re a fan of the series, and wondering how to watch the conclusion to the decade-long saga, read on.

As confirmed by Crunchyroll, it will broadcast the finale in Canada on November 4th at 5pm PT/8pm ET. Upon release, it’s likely the episode/one-hour special will only be available in Japanese with English subtitles without an English dub.

In Canada, Crunchyroll offers three subscription tiers: ‘Fan,’ ‘Mega Fan one-month subscription’ and ‘Mega Fan 12-month subscription’ for $9.99, $12.49 and $124.99, respectively. However, if you only want to watch Attack On Titan: Final Season: Part 4, Crunchyroll also offers a 14-day free trial with unlimited anime, no ads and new episodes as early as one hour after release in Japan.

Crunchyroll also has all the previous seasons of Attack on Titan in several languages if you need to catch up before the finale.

Crunchyroll is available on iOS, Android, PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, Android TV, Apple TV, Google TV, Roku, Amazon FireTV and more.

Funimation is another anime-focused streaming service that has Attack on Titan in its catalogue. Funimation also offers simulcast features, but it’s not clear if it will stream the finale on November 4th or later, so your best bet is Crunchyroll. Elsewhere, Hulu will stream the anime in the U.S.

Watch the trailer for Attack on Titan‘s Final Season’s Part Four below:

Image credit: Crunchyroll