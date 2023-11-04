Apple’s extended holiday return policy now live in Canada

If you’re planning to buy Apple gifts for loved ones or expect to receive them during the holiday season, you’ll be happy to know that Apple has extended its return policy for eligible items.

The tech giant’s ‘Holiday Returns Policy‘ has kicked in, which means you’ll have more time to decide if you want to keep or exchange your purchases/gifts.

According to the Cupertino-based company’s holiday policy, products purchased between November 3rd, 2023 and December 25th, 2023, can be returned until January 8th, 2024.

The policy applies to most products in Apple’s catalogue, including iPhones, iPads, Macs, Apple Watches, AirPods, and accessories. However, digital software downloads, software upgrades, and Apple Gift Cards are excluded. Also, if you buy a phone with carrier financing, you’ll have to follow the carrier’s return policy instead of Apple’s.

The Holiday Returns Policy is live now in Canada. The policy is also valid in the US, UK, Australia, New Zealand, Germany, France, Singapore, and more.

Source: Apple