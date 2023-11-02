Staples’ weekly flyer with early Black Friday promotions is live

RedFlagDeals has shared Staples’ weekly promotion flyer, and the retailer already has Black Friday pricing available on some deals.

According to the retailer, any product with a “Black Friday Pricing” badge will remain at the same indicated price throughout its Black Friday Sale.

The deals mentioned are available now and end on Tuesday, November 7th. Find some notable deals below:

Laptops

HP 15.6-inch Laptop – Intel i3-1215U – 512GB SSD – 8GB RAM – Windows 11: $499.99 (save $200) — Black Friday Pricing

HP 15.6-inch Laptop – AMD R5-7520U/1TB SSD/16GB RAM/Windows 11: $699.99 (save $200) — Black Friday Pricing

Asus 15.6-inch FHD Chromebook – Intel Celeron N4500 – 64 GB eMMC – 4 GB RAM – Chrome O.S. – Bilingual: $239.99 (save $210) — Black Friday Pricing

ASUS Vivobook 15 15.6-inch Intel Core i5-1235U Home Laptop – 1TB SSD – 8GB DDR4 – Windows 11 – Quiet Blue: $649.99 (save $300) — Black Friday Pricing

Acer Nitro 15.6-inch Laptop – Intel Core i5-12450H – RTX 3050 – 512GB SSD – 8GB RAM – Windows 11 – Black: $849.99 (save $250)

Asus 15.6-inch FHD Gaming Laptop – Core i5-11400H – RTX 2050 – 1 TB SSD – 16 GB RAM – Windows 11 Home – Graphite Black: $849.99 (save $200)

Tablets and accessories

Lenovo Tab M10 Plus (3rd Gen) 10.61-inch MediaTek Helio G80 Tablet – 4GB RAM – 64GB eMCP – Android 12 S – Storm Grey: $199.99 (save $60) — Black Friday Pricing

Logitech Folio Touch Keyboard Case for iPad Air (4th & 5th generation) – Graphite: $179.99 (save $50)

Audio

JBL GO 3 Portable Waterproof Speaker – Black: $39.99 (save $30) — Black Friday Pricing

Bose QuietComfort 45 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones – Triple Black: $299.99 (save $150) — Black Friday Pricing

Sony WF-1000XM5 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones – Black: $329.99 (save $100)

Monitors

ASUS 23.8-inch IPS Frameless Monitor with AMD FreeSync Technology – VA24EHEY: $109.98 (save $50) — Black Friday Pricing

Acer SA272 Ebi 27-inch Ultra-Slim IPS FHD FreeSync Monitor – UM.HS2AA.E01: $149.99 (save $130) — Black Friday Pricing

Acer 15.6-inch FHD Portable USB IPS Monitor – PM161Q A: $149.99 (save $50) — Black Friday Pricing

LG UltraGear 24-inch FHD 1ms 165Hz Gaming Monitor – 24GQ40W-B: $149.98 (save $110)

Printers and scanners

Canon TR7620a Wireless 4-in-1 Printer: $99.99 (save $140) — Black Friday Pricing

HP LaserJet MFP M140we Wireless Black & White Printer (7MD72E): $159.99 (save $80) — Black Friday Pricing

ScanSnap iX1400 Colour Duplex Scanner – Black: $449.99 (save $50) — Black Friday Pricing

Find Staples’ weekly flyer for all the deals for the week here.

MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though we may earn a commission on purchases made via these links which help fund the journalism provided free on our website.

Via: RedFlagDeals