YouTube’s ad blocker ban goes global, pushes users to Premium

Back in May, it was reported that YouTube was testing blocking ad blockers. Subsequently, in June, YouTube tested allowing ad blockers to run for three videos, after which playback becomes temporarily unavailable altogether.

A new version of the same test, which rolled out sometime in August, displayed a 30-second timer. While the timer is running, users would have the option to ‘Allow YouTube Ads’ or ‘Try YouTube Premium.’ The first option disables the ad blocker from blocking YouTube. The latter redirects the user to the Premium landing page in order to sign up for a free trial or paid monthly subscription.

Now, as confirmed by Engadget, YouTube has intensified its efforts to stop users from blocking ads on the platform.

“The use of ad blockers violate YouTube’s Terms of Service,” a spokesperson told the publication. “We’ve launched a global effort to urge viewers with ad blockers enabled to allow ads on YouTube or try YouTube Premium for an ad free experience. Ads support a diverse ecosystem of creators globally and allow billions to access their favorite content on YouTube.”

The measures mentioned above were part of a small experiment and affected only a tiny percent of YouTube’s users. Now, it appears that the test has been rolled out to all users. Some users reported that they could not watch any videos on certain browsers, such as Microsoft Edge and Firefox, even without ad blockers.

I am not using any Ad-Blocker. This is the default Microsoft Edge settings which blocks trackers. YouTube is not only flagging Ad-Blockers but also browsers like MS Edge, Brave browser, etc. Any thoughts, bros???? I don't have problems with ads, my whole… pic.twitter.com/GU398DNlHK — Pratik Rai (@praaatiiik) November 1, 2023

Last year, Google managed to shut down YouTube Vanced, a popular third-party YouTube app that offered an ad-free experience without a Premium subscription. YouTube’s end goal here is to encourage more users to join its Premium ad-free subscription.

In Canada, an individual membership for YouTube Premium is available for $12.99 each month. Alternatively, YouTube offers its Family Plan for $22.99/month. This gives the subscriber and up to five family members in the same household access to all Premium perks.

Via: Engadget