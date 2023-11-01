Ad-supported Disney+ now available in Canada

As promised earlier this year, Disney+ has launched a lower-cost, ad-supported streaming tier in Canada.

Starting November 1st, Canadians can choose between three plans, ‘Standard with Ads,’ ‘Standard,’ or ‘Premium.’ Standard with Ads costs $7.99/mo and offers up to full HD (FHD, or 1080p) content. There doesn’t appear to be an annual purchase option.

The Standard plan costs $11.99/mo or $119.99/year and also offers 1080p content. Finally, the Premium tier costs $14.99/mo or $149.99/year and offers up to 4K UHD & HDR video quality, four concurrent streams, downloads, and Dolby Atmos audio.

You can find a full breakdown of Disney+ service tiers on the streamer’s website.

In a press release, Disney noted that existing customers can stick with their current subscription, which is now the Premium option, with no action needed. Alternatively, customers can choose to downgrade to one of the other service tiers.

Interestingly, the press release also notes that Rogers Sports & Media is Disney+ Canada’s ad representative. The release goes on to note that Rogers Sports & Media secured launch partners for the ad tier, including more than 30 national advertisers and top media agencies, including Omnicom, GroupM, Dentsu, and Publicis.

Alongside the launch of ad-supported Disney+, the streamer also cracked down on password-sharing in Canada, following in the steps of Netflix.