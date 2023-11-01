Google’s Pixel Watch 2 is overall an improvement on the original Pixel Watch and, arguably, is how the smartwatch line should have launched. But not everything is perfect — some consider the move from wireless charging to pogo pins a downgrade (even if it boosted charging speeds). And now some Pixel Watch 2 owners report charging issues with their Pixel Watch units.

As spotted by Android Authority, posts popped up on Reddit about the issue, with some reporting their Pixel Watch 2 won’t charge at all while others say it only charges intermittently.

The problems persist even when the Pixel Watch 2 is seated properly on the charger, and affected users have tested their chargers with other devices to make sure they work. One user even ordered a new Pixel Watch 2 charger cable and found it didn’t help. It’s worth noting the Pixel Watch 2 only sits on the charger one way, so anyone experiencing charging issues should ensure the smartwatch is seated correctly.

Moreover, one Redditor shared that Google seems to be aware of the problem, noting that customer support told them that it was an ongoing issue with the watch. Many Pixel Watch 2 owners sharing reports detailed how support promised to get back to them with a resolution but never did. Another reported that Google Support stopped responding to their emails entirely.

It remains unclear whether the problem is with the charger or if some Pixel Watch 2 units are defective (though if trying a new charger doesn’t fix the problem, my money is on the latter). Some users have managed to get replacement smartwatches from Google, but most affected by the charging problem remain in limbo, waiting for a Google Support response that may not come.

Those impacted by the issue recommend that others who encounter the problem should reach out to Google Store support rather than the Watch team, as that team reportedly can’t provide an exchange, but Store support can.

Source: Reddit, (2) Via: Android Authority