Android 14-based One UI 6 starts hitting S23 users in Europe

Samsung’s Galaxy S23 devices in Europe are starting to see the Android 14-based One UI 6 update.

Users from around Europe, including France, Germany, Poland and more, have started reporting the update on X (formerly known as Twitter) and Reddit. The update is hitting both people with the One UI 6 beta, and a 3GB version is hitting the stable version of One UI 5.1.

While this is great for European users, Canadian users probably don’t have too long to wait. While Fido, Rogers, Telus and Koodo’s update schedules don’t mention the S23 series, it’s possible that we’ll see the update in November.

One UI 6 comes with redesigned quick settings, a more concise weather app, redesigned emojis, Chromecast screen sharing and more.

Source: The Verge