Microsoft now shoves in a poll when you download Google Chrome

Microsoft has taken its war against Google Chrome to a whole new level.

Over the past few days, people have noticed that the tech giant is throwing a poll at them whenever they try to download Chrome from an Edge browser.

The giant poll will pop up on the side saying “We love having you! Can you please take a minute to tell us why you are trying another browser?” like some sort of crazed ex.

Below, you’re given the following options:

I can’t search Google easily

I can’t access my Google documents

I don’t have my favorites or passwords here

Too many ads and pop-ups

I don’t like the news feed

It’s too slow

My websites don’t work on Microsoft Edge

My reason is not listed

What makes this even more annoying is that it’s not even the first message that you get upon trying to download Chrome. Instead, you’re bombarded with such pop-ups as “there’s no need to download a new web browser” and “Microsoft Edge runs on the same technology as Chrome, with the added trust of Microsoft.”

While it’s understandable that Microsoft would want to steer you toward its own browser, the company’s sheer forcefulness here is certainly… annoying, to say the least.

Image credit: Shutterstock

Via: The Verge